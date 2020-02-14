Mohun Bagan face Neroca

Kalyani: Hero I-League leaders Mohun Bagan will be playing host to Neroca FC at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Friday. The match is slated for a 5 pm kick-off.

The Kolkata giants will be looking to make it five wins in a row and could go as many as 12 points clear of currently second-placed Punjab, provided the Ludhiana outfit fail to register three points against the Mariners’ arch-rivals Quess East Bengal in their next game.“It wasn’t an easy game against Punjab. Both sides had chances but I believe we were more consistent. Now, we are looking forward to our next challenge against Neroca. We have a tough run of fixtures ahead but we will be approaching it one game at a time,” said Kibu Vicuna, Head Coach, Mohun Bagan.