Odisha take on NorthEast

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC will settle for nothing less than a victory to stay in the hunt when they take on NorthEast United FC in a Hero Indian Super League match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

Odisha are currently sixth on the table and five points behind fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. If they fail to beat NorthEast United, they will be mathematically out of contention.

Josep Gombau and his team will have to bring out their heavy artillery and go all out to ensure they remain in contention. Odisha are in a bit of a rut at the moment, having lost three games in a row with the most recent being a 1-3 defeat to ATK. They desperately need to turn things around and the game against NorthEast might be the perfect opportunity.

“These are two important games. We have approached this season game by game. If mathematics says it is possible we are going to fight for it. We have been training very well. It is a must-win game. If we win tomorrow, we will approach the next game with the same attitude. We have prepared for the match as a final,” said Gombau. Odisha will need the likes of Xisco Hernandez and Manuel Onwu to fire upfront. (PTI)