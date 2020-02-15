HC to hear plea against AR on Monday

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC Latiplang Kharkongor on Friday informed that the hearing on the petition in the High Court of Meghalaya challenging the imposition of administrator’s rule (AR) in the council has been listed for Monday.

When contacted, he said that the hearing has been deferred to Monday due to the election of the members of Shillong Bar Association.

Kharkongor had filed a petition in the High Court on Tuesday challenging the imposition of AR in the KHADC.

The petitioner challenged the notification of February 7 wherein the Governor had approved the proposal of the state government to impose administrator’s rule in KHADC.