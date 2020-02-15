NGT panel discusses coal auction

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The NGT panel headed by BD Agarwal on Friday discussed a comprehensive plan before handing over the already extracted coal to Coal India Limited for auction and further transportation.

An official source, however, said that no final decision has been taken regarding the matter.

The government has agreed to incorporate certain modifications as suggested by the NGT panel regarding the comprehensive plan.

The panel also discussed several pending issues regarding the protection of environment.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on March 2.

Coal trucks seized

Despite the recent claim of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that there are no illegal coal mining activities and transportation, the reality is different.

According to police, on February 12 around 1030 am, acting on a tip off, police detected two trucks (NL01 AD 8448 & NL01 AD 3189) while unloading coal in violation of NGT order at Tongseng village, East Jaintia Hills. However, on seeing the police, the truckers and labourers fled away from the spot.

Earlier on February 11, the police and the GHADC staff conducted vehicle checking at 12th mile near Tura, West Garo Hills and detected four Mahindra pick-up vehicles (ML08 F 9960, ML08 D 9411, ML06 A 0755 & ML08 F 1113) transporting coal in violation of NGT order.