Start-up entrepreneurs share experiences, challenges

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Several entrepreneurs at the North Eastern Council (NEC) meet shared their experiences including challenges and scopes and how the Government of India can promote the start-up culture in the region.

Discussion on the facilitating role of NEC was also emphasised and the Ministry of of Development of North Eastern Region in making favourable policy environment for growth of start-ups in the region.

The NEC, Shillong, organised a consultative meet on start-up chaired by the Member of the NEC, Biman KR Dutta, in the presence of member, NEC, Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi and Secretary, NEC K Moses Chalai.

The meeting, which was attended by various start-ups entrepreneurs hailing from different parts of the region, focussed on understanding the potential of start-ups, issues and challenges. The discussion also emphasised on utilising all the possible marketing platforms.

Participants of the meeting organisations included IIE, NERCORMP and IIFT, Kolkata.

The participant entrepreneurs also shared their experiences and expressed keen interest in expanding their work in Northeastern region with the help of NEC and the Government of India as the Northeastern region has immense amount of scope for start-ups.

The NEC will focus on providing all possible support and facilities to give further push to the start-up ecosystem in the region.

The government has been trying to address certain challenges confronting the start-ups. Overall, business and regulatory environment, mentoring and the scope of future growth, etc., add value to the overall spirit of entrepreneurship to flourish in any place.