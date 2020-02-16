Labour dept explores anti-influx measure

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Labour department is exploring ways and means to find out a mechanism to deal with influx.

The department had a meeting with the concerned government officials and legal experts to understand the situation on Friday.

An official source said on Saturday that various options were discussed on the need to deal with the migrant workers.

According to a law department official, there is a need to study the labour laws in other states to come out with an effective mechanism for Meghalaya.

The meeting of the law department assumes significance with the pressure groups taking law into their own hands as according to them, ‘direct action’ was necessary since the Centre is yet to approve the implementation of Inner Line Permit. Several people were detected by the pressure groups recently and they were asked to produce documents.