NPP undecided on Rajya Sabha nominee

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Though very little time is left for the state government to nominate its candidate for the lone Rajya MP seat, the National People’s Party (NPP) so far has not decided anything on the matter.

National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed that the party is yet to decide on its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat of the state.

According to him, the party still has time to decide on the candidate.

When asked if it is true that state party president, W.R. Kharlukhi has refused the offer to contest the Rajya Sabha election, he said that this is not true since the party is yet to decide on its candidate.

“The question of refusing arises only if the party has projected the name of Dr Kharlukhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tynsong said that there is an agreement within the MDA that the NPP would be given an opportunity to put up candidate for Rajya Sabha seat.

“But the party would place its candidate before the MDA partners once the nominee is decided,” Tynsong said. Official sources informed that the election to the lone Rajya seat will be held in March.

According to an official, a total number of 55 seats of Rajya Sabha are scheduled to fill up along with the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state. The tenure of the present Rajya Sabha MP Wansuk Syiem will end on April 12.