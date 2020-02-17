Bad road to Shillong Peak affects local business

SHILLONG: The road to a major tourist spot which gives visitors a bird’s eye view of Shillong, the Shillong Peak, lies in a dilapidated condition.

A shopkeeper told The Shillong Times that shop owners have written to PWD Minister Prestone Tynsong some years ago to apprise him of the poor condition. “The road has been in this condition for the last 4-5 years. This has deterred tourists from visiting Shillong Peak which is also affecting our earning”, she said.