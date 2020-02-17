Christian Girls’ School to celebrate 100 years of existence on Feb 20  

TURA: Marking its hundred years of service to the students of the region, the Christian Girls Higher Secondary School in Tura, the first Baptist missionary school for girls’ will be observing its Centenary Celebration on February 20.

Education Minister, Lakhmen Rymbui will be attending the inaugural function as the Chief Guest in the presence of Guest of Honour and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma.

The observation of the school’s hundred years of existence will continue the whole year round till December with the hosting of various events and programmes. Different batches of the school’s alumni from all corners of Garo Hills and beyond will be participating in the grand event.

The school authorities have also requested all past pupils to be a part of the celebration to make it a success.