Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response in Gargi molestation case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices in a petition seeking CBI-monitored probe into the Gargi college molestation incident.

The court sought the response from Central government, Delhi Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till April 30.

The plea, filed by Advocate M.L. Sharma, sought court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of female students during an annual cultural festival at the Gargi College here last week.

Sharma had filed a similar petition before the Supreme Court but was asked to move the Delhi High Court.

In his plea, the advocate sought investigating agency to probe, siege videos and CCTV recordings of cameras surrounding Gargi college campus.

He also demanded arrest of perpetrators, including political leaders who he claimed were allegedly behind the criminal conspiracy.

IANS