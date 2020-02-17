MDA delegation on way to meet Shah on ILP issue

SHILLONG: A delegation of the Meghalaya Government will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday to the meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of demand for implementation of Inner Liner Permit (ILP) in the state.

The meeting between Meghalaya Government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is due since December last year for consultations on the demand for introduction of the ILP in the state for which Meghalaya Assembly has already taken unanimous resolution.

The appointment for the meeting has been sought by the State Government though they have not got any acknowledgement from the Union Home Minister as yet.

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Monday said that they wanted to meet the Union Home Minister on Tuesday evening or Wednesday but there had been no confirmation about it.

Some of the partners of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) have already left for New Delhi while Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and few of his cabinet colleagues will leave for the national capital on Tuesday

BJP MLA and Health Minister, AL Hek who also left for New Delhi on Monday said that he was looking forward for a positive outcome of the meeting.

Senior United Democratic Party or UDP, leader Jemino Mawthoh hoped that the meeting would bear fruits.

On the growing sense of impatience among the groups demanding ILP due to the delay, he said that in politics one needed to have patience and the objective was to bring about a controlled mechanism to check illegal migration.