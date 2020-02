SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Games 2019-20 opening ceremony was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday. Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma was the Chief Guest and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh was the Guest of Honour.

Over 1500 athletes will fight for the chalice in multiple disciplines from February 17 to February 21.