Nongnah residents their own enemy in promoting cave

SHILLONG: The yearning to develop Nongnah in South West Khasi Hills as a major tourist destination comes with the arduous task of changing the local people’s mindset towards tourism.

Nongnah is famous for its Mawtynhiang cave, which is about 3.14 kms long and is vying for the top spot with Krem Puri in Mawsynram.

Secretary of the Iawpaw Adventure and Tourism Association, Satarlin Langte, told reporters, who were on a visit to the cave, that developing Nongnah tourism was not easy given the attitude of the locals towards tourism promotion.

“The people are not aware of the importance of tourism and how it will help them. They have to change their mindset as some of them still indulge in destroying the natural environment, they should also know how to welcome outsiders”, Langte said.

Apart from change of mindset, he said that there is also a fund crunch faced by the association and observed that the state government should do its bit to develop the Nongnah tourism spots.

“You have seen that even the roads are in a dilapidated condition. We need development to ensure that tourism flourishes”, he said.

He also urged the tourists who visit Nongnah to maintain cleanliness and to adhere to the plastic-free zone appeal.

He said that the association, formed in 2012, is working on finding ways and means to protect and promote caves in Nongnah. In keeping with the aim, the association has entered into an agreement with land owners.

The Mawtynhiang cave was opened in 2018 and he said that running the tourism experience is not a bed of roses as the association faced many hardships in these two years.

He said that construction of the bamboo bridge on the way to the cave was painstaking work of the association members.

He added that they were able to get important equipment such as head torches from the office of the DSO, tents, besides construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat scheme.

Apart from the table land view and the Mawtynhiang cave, the association, which has 27 members, is on the lookout for other view-points in and around Nongnah.

Taking things one day at a time, he said that the association will work on promoting the new tourist spots pointing out that nothing can be done in haste.

As per the records maintained by the association, he said that over 2500 tourists, both domestic and foreign, visited the cave in the past two years.The entry fee ranges from Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 in addition to guide fees as tourists are not allowed to enter the cave without a guide. The money earned is kept in the association’s fund.

He said that the association welcomes researchers to visit the cave and find out more about it.

Langte said that the Iawpaw Hills is home to 10 caves and the only one which is being explored is Mawtynhiang cave. The association members also thanked famous caver Brian Daly Kharpran for providing them an insight into cave experience and thereby develop the caves.

People who visit the cave are given head torches as it doesn’t have lights. The caving experience with its different rock formations and figurines and other attraction such as the stone which sounds like a bell is sure to enthral many adventurous cave explorers.

On the way to the cave, visitors can get a wonderful sight of the Nongnah table land.

Oranges and broomstick

Project secretary of the association, Shalenstar Thongni, spoke about the famous oranges of Nongnah the production of which, however, is declining.

“The production of oranges over the years has declined. Many years ago, we would transport the oranges to Tamabil but we do not usually do that anymore. Now the people are earning their livelihood from broomstick, they are able to send their children to school by cultivating it on Iawpaw hills”, he said.