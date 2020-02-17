Rural haat inaugurated

JOWAI: The Rural Haat Development project in Chiehruphi, East Jaintia Hills has been completed and was handed over to the Market Managing Committee Chiehruphi recently.

YK Rao, NABARD official, inaugurated the haat which is an initiative of Dalmia Bharat Foundation, the CSR arm of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) limited in collaboration with NABARD.

In his address, KA Mathew, the Dalmia Plant head also mentioned few other CSR activities undertaken by Dalmia Cement in nearby villages in the field of skill development, rural infrastructure development, water & energy conservation, basic education & healthcare among others.

Self help groups were also thankful for the promotion of various livelihood projects such as oyster mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, and allied agriculture activities among others.