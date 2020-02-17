Two-day Pension Adalat to conclude on Tuesday

TURA: The two day Pension cum Provident Fund Adalat organized by the West Garo Hills District Administration in collaboration with the Finance Department will conclude on February 18 at the DRDA Conference Hall in Tura.

The Adalat is being held from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The purpose of the Adalat is for clearance/settlement of the pending cases of Pension matters of retired incumbents and missing credit of GPF subscription of all government employees.

All heads of departments/offices have been requested to send their representative to settle the matter in the Adalat.