Dance workshop underway in Williamnagar

TURA: A two day dance workshop is underway in Williamnagar to encourage and guide young enthusiastic artists of Garo Hills and show them a way to prepare for major national and international events.

Young dance sensation from Garo Hills, Master Aryaan K Sangma, who is organising the workshop with support from the East Garo Hills district administration along with Kusimkolgre Youth Club and Shadow Crew, is conducting the training at Williamnagar DRDA hall from Tuesday.

“Participants will get an opportunity to learn new steps on hip-hop and urban moves,” informed Aryaan.

The young dancer informed that two well known choreographers, Hirak Sarma and Subham Chakrovorty, who choreographed Indian hip-hop champion 2019, evolution goa 2019 finalist, India’s dance Idol ( A National television reality show) will be providing valuable tips to the participants during the training.