KHADC admin rule hearing now on Feb 26

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The hearing on the petition filed by MDC Latiplang Kharkongor challenging the imposition of administrator’s rule in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has been listed for hearing on February 26.

The single bench of the High Court of Meghalaya headed by Justice HS Thangkhiew stated, “This instant matter involves imposition of Article 16(2) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India by notification dated 07.02.2020, placing the KHADC under an ‘administrator’. In view of the circumstances as stated, the matter requires expeditious examination”.

The petitioner challenged the notification of February 7 wherein the governor had approved the proposal of the state government to impose administrator’s rule in KHADC.