MDC files case in Lokayukta over plying of overloaded boulder trucks

TURA: A complaint case has been filed with the Meghalaya Lokayukta by Council MDC, Stevie Marak against several officials of South West Garo Hills District for allegedly indulging in corruption by allowing overloaded boulder trucks to ply through the district to export the same to Bangladesh.

The complaint petition filed under Section 20(1) of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014 and Section 20(1) of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013 named several officials of the police and forest department including the Deputy Commissioner for allowing the alleged illegal transport.

The plying of the boulder trucks is taking place on the Garobadha-Ampati-Mahendraganj road and Marak has alleged police officials of allowing the illegal activity for their personal gains. According to Marak, police officials of Betasing and Ampati thanas are collecting Rs500/- and Rs100/- respectively from each truck in return for safe passage. A video of the collection has also reportedly been submitted along with the complaint.

“It is pertinent to mention that transportation of boulders beyond the specified amount are considered to be overloading and as such these trucks are liable to be checked and fined, however what is really disturbing is that these police officials from different outpost and thana are responsible for the corrupt practice as they are demanding a “bribe” amount from these overloaded trucks in exchange for letting them ply through these roads and reach their destination,” Marak stated in his complaint adding, not only police but other high ranking government officials are involved in the corrupt practice.

While trucks are allowed to carry loads up to 9 metric tonnes, Marak claimed that the boulder trucks are carrying well above the prescribed limit like 15-20 metric tonnes, which has led to damage to the district’s roads. In addition to roads being damaged, the plying of so many trucks has led to pollution as well as traffic congestion on the narrow roads, which in turn has created inconveniences to the local commuters.

According to Marak, an FIR on the issue was filed by him on November 18 last year at Ampati Police Station but any action against the same is yet to be taken till date.

Marak recalled an incident from December 19 last year when an explosive was recovered from a truck transporting boulders to Mahendraganj after it met with an accident. The recovery of the explosive had then led to huge public outcry. Marak said that the truck was able to carry the explosive undetected as no checks were undertaken by the administration on the boulder trucks. He added that there were no weight bridges along the Garobadha-Ampati-Mahendraganj road which has resulted in the trucks taking advantage of their absence.

As per the complaint, the South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner in a letter dated November 20, 2019 had requested the Divisional Forest Officer in charge of South West Garo Hills District to take necessary action on the overloaded boulder trucks but added that the same has not been complied with.

“Despite rallies, protests and programmes staged by various organizations, Nokmas, public leaders, the general public and women groups, the plying of overloaded trucks from Bhutan to Bangladesh has been allowed,” it said.

The complaint pointed out that the general public were facing serious health issues on account of pollution as well as grave inconvenience due to the activity and urged the court to intervene on the matter and stop the plying of the overloaded boulder trucks in the interest of justice and the general public of the district. The complaint also sought action against all those officials involved in corruption.