One held, fake currency notes recovered in Nagaon

GUWAHATI: Police in Nagaon district of Assam on Tuesday recovered Rs 1.5 lakh counterfeit currency during a search carried out in a vehicle and arrested one person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off received at around 11 AM on Tuesday an operation was launched by Nagaon police led by John Das, DySP DSB Nagaon, CI (W) Someshwar Kownar and TSI Kundan Ravi Das. The police team intercepted one vehicle bearing registration No AR 01 K 8916 at SBI Nagaon Point.

During the search of the vehicle the police team recovered Rs 1.5 Lakh counterfeit currency from the possession of Jakarul Islam Khan, S/O=Lt Fakaruddin from Laluk in Lakhimpur district. A case has been registered in this regard.