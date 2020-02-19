BJP to raise coal racket with central leaders

SHILLONG: The state BJP, which is part of the NPP-led MDA government, has said the issue of illegal coal business and the state government challenging the Lokayukta’s directive for a CBI probe, will be discussed with the central party leadership.

BJP state president Ernest Mawrie, when asked if the party was satisfied with the performance of the MDA government, said on Wednesday that it was up to the people of the state to judge.

“Some rectification may be required and we want good governance,” he said even as he added that the party is satisfied with the performance of the MDA government to some extent.

The MDA government is facing serious charges over the issue of illegal coal business, which had even forced the coalition partners to demand that the former Home minister James Sangma be stripped of the Home portfolio. The state government has gone to the extent of blocking an enquiry into the alleged coal racket directed by the Lokayukta.

“We are waiting for the report and since the matter is in the court, let us wait for its direction,” he said.

Making it clear that the party is integral to the MDA, Mawrie, however, said they were against corruption and that he would go to New Delhi to discuss the coal issue with the central leaders.