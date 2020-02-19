BPF to share seats with allies BJP, AGP in BTC polls

GUWAHATI: Senior Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) leader and state social welfare minister, Pramila Rani Brahma on Wednesday said her party would continue alliance with ruling BJP and AGP and share seats in the forthcoming general elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“BTC chief executive member, Hagrama Mohilary has announced that BPF will contest 35 seats while BJP and AGP will be given four and one seat respectively to contest in the BTC general elections,” Brahma told a section of the media.

BTC is an autonomous district council established in 2003 for the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam. The council was created with four districts under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The BTC legislative assembly has 40 seats.

BPF has ruled BTC ever since it was formed in 2003. The first election to the BTC was held in 2005, the second in 2010, followed by the third in 2015.

Earlier, BTC chief Mohilary had said that the BPF was confident about winning the elections yet again. “Our alliance (BPF-BJP-AGP) has been going on and it will stay strong. There are some third parties which are trying to dilute the facts. Our alliance will form the government surely in BTC,” he said.