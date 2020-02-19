…Goons have their own

SHILLONG: Over a dozen unidentified miscreants assaulted a distributor in the city on Tuesday leaving him with a broken nose and other injuries.

The incident happened at Jaiaw in broad daylight when 30-year-old Pranchal Ch Nath visited the area for collection from a shop.

Narrating the incident from the hospital bed, he claimed that he was outside the shop when he received a call from his home town in Assam and no sooner had he spoken in his native language, three youths appeared out of nowhere and started asking him where he was from and what was he doing there.

As he was explaining to them, they started kicking and punching him.

He somehow managed to run inside the shop he had gone to and the owner chased the goons away.

However, a while later when he came out of the shop to leave, a group of around 15 youths surrounded him and started assaulting him.

“More than the assault, what pained me most was that nobody came forward to save me even though I go there regularly for collections and a few of them know me,” Nath said.

Nath is yet to file an FIR fearing repercussion.

His family, who are residents of Shillong, too are shaken by the incident and trying to reason as to why he was beaten up for no fault of his.

A staff at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment was seen filling up a form to inform the police about the incident.