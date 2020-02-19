Developed By: iNFOTYKE
India eves beat WI by 2 runs
Women T-20 WC warm-up
Brisbane:Bowlers starred as India women beat West Indies women by two runs in their second warm-up game, ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup at the Allan Border Field, here on Tuesday.
Electing to bat, Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey guided India women to 107/8. While Sharma scored 21 off 32 deliveries, Pandey scored 24* off 16 balls. Needing 108 runs to win, West Indies were 57/1 at one stage. However, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur picked a wicket each to reduce West Indies to 67/5, losing four wickets for 10 runs. While Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews and Chinelle Henry scored 42, 25 and 17 respectively, India managed to hold their nerve to restrict West Indies to 105 to win the match. (UNI)
