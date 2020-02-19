Meghalaya’s agri sector in focus: Union Minister

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, P Rupala on Wednesday said that the importance of agriculture sector would not go down with one less or more institute

The statement came from the Union Minister in connection with the demand to set up the Central Agriculture University in Meghalaya for which around 200 acres of land had already been given at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi district

The Centre was planning to set up the Central Agriculture University in Meghalaya but instead of the university, the Central Agriculture College is being established at Kyrdemkulai which affiliates with the CAU, Imphal in Manipur.

“There must have been some reasons for this but let me tell you, the importance of agriculture sector will not go down with one less or more institute,” the Union Minister said

Stating that the Ministry is still considering the issue, he added that the MLAs and the representatives of the Meghalaya Government had already taken up the matter with the Ministry.“We are looking into the matter seriously,” he said

The Union Union Government last year had informed the Lok Sabha that it was proposed to set up a Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Meghalaya to cater to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland, on the basis of ‘in-principle’ approval obtained from the Planning Commission in 2009.

Subsequently, the Act governing the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal was amended, fulfilling the requirement of setting up a separate university in Meghalaya,” Tomar stated.

Meanwhile, members of the Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CORP) met the Union Minister and submitted a memorandum demanding that Meghalaya-based CAU should be set up in the state which would benefit the people of the state to a great extent.

They also asked the Minister to increase the representation of Schedu