More cases of illegal coal business in state

SHILLONG/NONGPOH: More cases of illegal coal business have been reported in the state.

Sunesh S Sangma, Mines Royalty Inspector, DMR, Dainadubi Check Gate, North Garo Hills lodged a complaint that on February 13 around 5 am, the DMR staff detected one truck (AS-01-AC-0733) while transporting coal from Nogol Bazar towards Dudhnoi, Assam, at Dainadubi.

The driver of the truck, however, managed to escape. The truck along with coal has been seized and the matter is under enquiry.

Moreover, ten days after coal pits were sealed in Rongrenggre Forest Reserve in East Garo Hills, detection of fresh coal has been reported and the locals had also detained a coal-laden truck. The Forest Reserve is facing the brunt of timber felling and coal mining and the efforts of the forest department went in vain to check the trend, sources said.

Besides illegal felling of trees, hundreds of pits were dug up near the river for extraction of coal. When contacted, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe said that he will get the matter verified by his team. The issue of illegal coal mining and transportation has been haunting the state government ever since it took over the administration in 2018 and there were countless allegations that the government is not serious to stop the illegalities.

The issue of illegal transportation of coal even cost James Sangma his home portfolio as there was stiff resentment among the MDA partners. There were also some media reports about coal transportation in Ri Bhoi district to which the Ri Bhoi SP C Syrti said that from January 2020 till date, 41 coal-laden trucks have been seized by the district police and 19 cases have been registered and are being investigated.

The SP said that comprehensive checking was conducted at designated locations and that action was taken accordingly as per law without sparing anyone involved in such activities.