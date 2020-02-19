Tanushree Das Gupta, Prithvi Dey secure gold medals in table tennis

Meghalaya Games 2019-20

SHILLONG: In the ongoing Meghalaya Games 2019-20 which began on Monday, table tennis became the first discipline among all sports to conclude. More than 50 medals were distributed at the medal ceremony at U Tirot Sing Syiem Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the category one events (the senior level), Tanushree Das Gupta maintained her hold on the women’s state crown, while Prithvi Dey won the men’s final in a best of seven sets.

Other winners were:- Women’s singles (category 1): Silver – Camelia Diengdoh; Bronze – Sylvie Marwein, Di Toomi Valerie Ch Momin; Women’s singles (category 2): Gold – Davi Tang; Silver – Dedora R Marak; Bronze – Maanya Kaur, Badaaihun Diengdoh; Women’s doubles (category 1): Gold – Tanushree Das Gupta & Camelia Diengdoh; Silver – Sylvie Marwein & Di Toomi Valerie Ch Momin; Bronze – Wanpyntngen Lyngdoh & Ilapynkmen Synrem; Women’s doubles (category 2): Gold – Davi Tang & Badaaihun Diengdoh; Silver – Diana Lyngdoh & Dedora R Marak; Bronze – Rhidima Choudhury & Maanya Kaur; Mixed doubles (category 1): Gold – Ayan Joshi & Tanushree Das Gupta; Silver – Prithvi Dey & Sylvie Marwein; Bronze – Sandeep Kumar & Di Toomi Valerie Ch Momin, Kallol Dhar & Camelia Diengdoh; Men’s singles (category 1): Silver – Sandeep Kumar; Bronze – Sumesh Gareri, Aryan Joshi; Men’s singles (category 2): Silver – Jeff AK Marak; Bronze – Prashanta Bordoloi, Banehkupar Syngkli; Men’s doubles (category 1): Gold – Debayan Ghosh & Sandeep Kumar; Silver – Prithvi Dey & Kallol Dhar; Bronze – Gilbert Sohtun & Sumesh Gareri; Men’s doubles (category 2): Gold – Jeff AK Marak & Ario Chegado S Marak; Silver – Sumit Gareri & Vivek Hajong; Bronze – Labeeb F Ahmed & Prashanta Bordoloi, Banehkupar Syngkli & Steppingstone Lyngdoh

In athletics, Dabit Dkhar (Boys U-17 800m), Ritina Hanse (Girls U-17 800m), Sebastian Marboh (Boys above 17 100m) and Clara Jones J Kharbhih (Girls above 17 100m) were among the gold medal winners at the JN Stadium. All the medals in athletics will be distributed on Wednesday.

Other winners on Tuesday were Bismo Sumer (Boys U-17 3000m), Ritina Hanse (Girls long jump), Lyntijingkyrmen Kharjahrin (Girls U-17 3000m), Dateibankynmaw Marwein (Girls above 17 5000m), Michael Ramsiej (Boys above 17 5000m), Fridaybirth B Marak (Boys above 17 long jump), Clara Jones J Kharbhih (Girls above 17 200m), Glorify Kurbah (Girls above 17 800m), Primus Ronghi (Boys U-17 high jump), Anushka Majhong (Girls U-17 high jump) and Riclass Taro (Boys above 17 high jump). In basketball there were some interesting games played on Tuesday, with Ri-Bhoi storming to a 63-34 victory over East Khasi Hills in the Men’s division, while West Khasi Hills came through 54-12 against East Jaintia Hills. West Jaintia Hills then went on to defeat North Garo Hills 49-32, while East Garo Hills were 36-20 victors over West Garo Hills.

In shooting, the indoor events were held on Tuesday at Happy Valley, while the outdoor events will take place on Wednesday. Wushu in Nongthymmai and taekwondo in Laban also got underway.

In some of the wushu events that have concluded already, Kyrshanlang Dkhar, Asha Sunar, Sahil Singh, Rishi Kanta Singh and Pdiangtihun Dkhar were among the gold winners.

On the other hand, Vice President of Meghalaya State Olympic Association and also the President of Meghalaya Tae kwon Do Association Sebastian Swett also stated that Chief Minister of Meghalaya is very much interested in organizing the North East Olympic Games in Meghalaya since the first edition of the North East Olympic event was held in Imphal last year. SS Swett also looked extremely optimistic about NE Olympic to be held here in state.