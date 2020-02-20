Fund assurance for pending projects

New Delhi: Union Minister for DoNER, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday assured Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that the Centre will release financial assistance for pending projects, while at the same time assuring that procedural delays, if any, would be taken care of.

Sangma, who is heading an MDA delegation to Delhi, discussed a wide range of development projects and schemes in the state with the DoNER minister.

Singh reiterated the Prime Minister’s commitment to give top priority to the Northeastern states and to bring them at par with the more developed states of the country.

Sangma discussed the status of some of the projects sanctioned under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and proposed new projects for Meghalaya. These include road projects involving metalling & black-topping of intermediate lanes on Rongjeng – Mangsang – Adokgre road including a 19-meter bridge over Ildek river in East Garo Hills.

Singh informed that the project has been sanctioned and the North Eastern Council has sought certain clarifications on the same.

Discussion was also held on another DoNER project related to construction of an integrated police welfare complex at Baghmara.