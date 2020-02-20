Law student alleges rape by lawyer in UP

BAREILLY: A law student was allegedly raped by a lawyer and his accomplice inside his chamber in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district last week, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on February 15 in Bahedi area of the district.

Bahedi SHO Pankaj Pant said, “The woman, 21, had gone to the lawyer’s chamber where he and his accomplice allegedly raped her.”

An FIR was registered on Wednesday following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

Both the accused are now absconding, police added.