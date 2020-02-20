Meghalaya HC gets addl judge

SHILLONG: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Ranjit V More from the Bombay High Court to the High Court of Meghalaya.

A statement issued here on Wednesday said the Collegium met on February 12 and recommended the transfer of Justice More from Bombay High Court to Meghalaya. Besides Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, the High Court of Meghalaya currently has two judges — Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Wanlura Diengdoh.