Unclaimed body at Tura Civil Hospital morgue

TURA: South West Garo Hills Police have urged family members of a person who was found dead in the district on Wednesday to claim the body and informed that the same is being kept at the Tura civil Hospital morgue.

The unidentified body of a man was recovered by police from Mir Jumla Masid compound under Ampati police station and although it has been 72 hours there has been no claim made on the body. The body was kept in the morgue after conducting necessary inquest and post-mortem.