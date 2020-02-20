Whodunnit? None knows…

SHILLONG: Nobody in Jaiaw, where one person was assaulted on Tuesday evening, could identify any of the over a dozen attackers.

Thirty-year-old Pranchal Ch Nath had gone to Jaiaw on Tuesday for collection of money for supplies made when over a dozen unidentified miscreants allegedly swooped down on him. Nath was left with a broken nose and other injuries.

However, when police reached the area on Wednesday to investigate, no one could identify a single miscreant who had assaulted Nath.

The incident had taken place in broad daylight.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa on Wednesday said that Nath was released from the hospital after being administered first aid; the hospital authorities had informed the police about the incident. The victim filed an FIR at the Lumdiengjri Police Station on Wednesday. The FIR quotes some of his attackers warning him: “Run, run or we shall kill you.”

Lyngwa said like in all such cases, none in the area could give any clue as to the identities of the assailants. To make matters worse for investigation, there are no CCTV cameras in the area.

The police, meanwhile, have registered a case and investigation is on.