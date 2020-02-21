Cops nab two poachers

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam police arrested two poachers from Kampur in Nagaon district on Wednesday night, sources said. “The poachers, Kadir Ali (30) belonging to Daupara, and Imam Ali (30) belonging to Kachuwa Haatlonga, under Kampur police station in Nagaon district were planning to enter Orang National Park for rhino poaching,” a statement issued here by Assam Police, said on Thursday.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to have hidden a .303 rifle and live ammunition at Dakshinsenimari under Lahorighat police station in a bid to take the arms inside the national park for carrying out poaching.

Accordingly, police launched an operation in the place and recovered one .303 rifle, five rounds of live ammunition and one silencer pipe. The arrest comes at the back of a foiled poaching attempt at Kaziranga National Park with Nagaon police arresting another poacher and recovering some arms from under a culvert adjoining the park on Tuesday.