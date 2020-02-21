Demand for status quo

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has termed Wednesday’s attempt by Assam to set up a police camp at Umwali village under Langpih in West Khasi Hills District as a violation of the status quo.

Residents of Umwali village under Langpih in West Khasi Hills district had joined force with police and the district administration to thwart an attempt by Assam Police to encroach upon the area with the intention of setting up a police camp but a proactive district police force foiled the bid.

HYC President, Robertune Kharjahrin on Thursday said that the border dispute has become a disease where confrontations keep on happening again and again

He said that as per the status quo, both states can carry out development activities in the area but they need to inform each which Assam did not about its plans on Wednesday.

“Status quo should be maintained by both the states,” he said. Stating that some politicians want to keep the issue alive for their political gains, Kharjahrin said that earlier there were only a few disputes between Khasi and Ahom kings .

He said that with the BJP-led Government at Assam and Centre and a government with BJP in Meghalaya, they should try and resolve the dispute at the earliest for once and all.