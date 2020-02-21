Shillong cops seize 10 kg Yaba tablets, arrest 5

SHILLONG: Continuing its crackdown on drug abuse, Shillong Police on Friday recovered 10.174 kg of suspected Amphetamine Yaba tablets and arrested five persons in this connection.

East Khasi Hills SP, Claudia Lyngwa said that based on reliable inputs that one tourist vehicle bearing registration (AS 01 LC 4807) which is travelling from Guwahati to Shillong is being used by drug suppliers for transporting contraband drugs, a joint operation was carried out along with ANTF team and accompanied by Mawlai Police Station staff to intercept the vehicle at Mawiongrim viewpoint.

The vehicle was intercepted at the viewpoint and it was occupied by five persons and the driver.

On following the procedures as per the NDPS Act and searching the vehicle and personal belongings of the occupants, 10.174 kg of suspected Amphetamine (Yaba tablets) were found to be inside the travel trolley of Jiten Wairokpam Singh.

Upon examination of the suspect,. it was ascertained that he was in conspiracy of trafficking the contraband drugs along with four others namely Akoijam Subhachandra Singh, Samphangso Shinglai, Nganba Wairokpham Chenglei and Nengneichong Lhanglal, hailing from Manipur’s Thoubal and Ukhrul Districts.

All five accused have been arrested and a case has been registered vide Mawlai P.S Case No. 14(02)2020 U/S 29/21 (c) NDPS Act.