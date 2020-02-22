BJP leader wants Justice Gogoi as Law Commission Chairman

NEW DELHI: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyaya has written to the Prime Minister’s Office demanding that former Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi be appointed Chairman of the Law Commission of India.

In his letter, written on February 10, Upadhyaya claimed that the former CJI is the most eligible person for the post.

The post of Chairman has been lying vacant since 2018 after Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan’s term ended on August 31, 2018. Since then no one has been appointed as the Chairman.

The Modi cabinet approved the formation of the 22nd Law Commission, therefore, the Chairman of the commission has to be appointed.

Speaking to IANS, Upadhyay said: “More than three and a half million cases are pending in the country. Hundreds of laws of the British era are still in force. Therefore, the role of the law commission becomes important as it plays important role in elimination and amendment of laws which have become irrelevant to ensure timely disposal of lawsuits.”

“Be it the IPC of 1860, the Police Act of 1861 or the Evidence Act of 1872, all are still in force. This results in delayed hearing of the cases. Such laws need to be reformed. 20 per cent of the Constitution has not been implemented even today. Article 44 or 351 has not been implemented yet. Hence, appointment of the Chairman of the Law Board can help in expediting things,” he said.

On Justice Gogoi, the BJP leader said: “I have seen how Justice Gogoi worked in the Supreme Court. He hears the cases very fast. He has a judicial ability. He heard many old and complex cases because of his speed and readiness. Appointment of Justice Gogoi as the Chairman of the Law Commission will shake the judicial system.”

IANS