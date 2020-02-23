KSU warns of trouble over permit

SHILLONG: KSU president Lambok Marngnar said that the union is sending a clear message to the Centre and the state to implement ILP in the state or face trouble.

Reiterating that influx is a long pending issue and ILP is a long pending demand in the state, he said that the Centre has surprised everyone by saying that they would examine the matter whereas in Manipur, ILP was implemented without any examination.

Terming the stand of the Centre as unacceptable, he added that the Centre must respect the sentiments of the people and even the Assembly had a passed a resolution for ILP in the state. “ We will prepare for aggressive agitation and in the next few days, the new EC will sit and chalk out the strategies to pressurize the Centre”, Marngar said.

He also said that right from the time the Centre implemented CAA, the state is facing a big threat especially related to influx.

He said that Bangladeshis even went to the extent of attacking BSF personnel and people in border areas and if the Centre and state cannot address the matter, the KSU and its members will take the matter into their own hands.

Earlier, Marngar said that the top priority of the new body is to pressurize the government to address the issue of influx which was raised for the past many years.