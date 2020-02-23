State BJP to pursue ILP implementation

SHILLONG: Taking a different view unlike Cabinet Minister A L Hek, a team of state BJP will meet central leaders in New Delhi next month to discuss about the long pending demand of implementing Inner Line Permit in the state.

While Hek had said that the demand for ILP is not the voice of the majority, the state BJP leadership is keen to implement the system in the state. BJP president Ernest Mawrie on Saturday said that they will be going to New Delhi in the second week of March to discuss about the issues related to ILP in the state.

During their proposed visit, the team of state leaders would meet BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary Ram Madhav to discuss about the demand of implementing ILP in the state.

“ We would also try to meet Home Minister, Amit Shah,” he said.

The state BJP has already supported the demand of the people to implement ILP in the state.

Reacting to a query about the stand of the Central leadership on the demand of implementing ILP, he said the Centre is most likely to conduct an in-depth study on the provisions of the permit, areas under ILP and views of the people of the state on the long pending demand for implementation for the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya.

However, Hek had said there is a mixed response to the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state asserting that the entire 35 lakh population in Meghalaya may not agree to implement ILP.

He defended his statement by saying that the people, who came out during the public rallies/meetings during the protests, were only a few thousands and they do not represent the voice of the majority or the 33-35 lakh population.

Hek had also maintained that the people of the state are not restless as there is a mixed response to the ILP imbroglio and added that he had read in the papers about other views of ILP.