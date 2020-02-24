Kardashian siblings remember dad Robert Kardashian on his birthday

The Kardashian siblings remembered their beloved father late Robert Kardashian on Saturday on the special occasion of what would have been his 76th birthday. His firstborn child, Kourtney Kardashian, took to Instagram and shared two childhood pictures featuring her father and sister Kim Kardashian and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Daddy.” Khloe Kardashian commented to the post with heart emojis. Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian also remembered her father by sharing a monochromatic picture from her young days that featured the father and daughter together. She wrote, “Happy Birthday dad! Miss you beyond understanding. Wish you were here to see it all!” Khloe Kardashian, the youngest daughter, took a walk down the memory lane by sharing an array of throwback photos of Robert over the years with his kids. Rob Kardashian, the only son of Robert, also reflected on a happy time with his dad by sharing a photo of the two smiling together on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday Dad!!”. (ANI)