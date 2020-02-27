Meghalaya beat Bihar in women one-day cricket match

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s senior women cricket team registered a six-wicket victory over Bihar in their One-Day Trophy match in Puducherry on Thursday.

Meghalaya won the toss and chose to field and restricted Bihar to 183/9 in 50 overs before opener Saee Purandare played a superb innings of 120 runs that saw Meghalaya reach 184/4 in 48.2 overs.

Debasmita Dutta returned the best figures – 3/31 – while Daiaka Warjri (2/22), Ajima Sangma (2/35), Pinky Chanda (1/29) and Riticia Nongbet (1/31) were the other wicket-takers.

Bihar depended on their opener, Prity, who made 85. Bihar were set for a 200-plus score but Prity was bowled by Sangma in the 45th over and Bihar lost another four wickets for 23 runs to be restricted to 183.Purandare then set about making another century, her second in consecutive matches, with Vandana Mahajan also contributed with 29.

Meghalaya won with 10 balls to spare.