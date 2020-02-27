Shillong police register case over video on tri-colour burning

SHILLONG: Shillong police have registered a sedition case after a video of the National flag being burnt down was posted in social media

The 1:21-minute video was posted by a Facebook account called main admin on Thursday morning and the video shows that petrol was poured on the tri- colour and set ablaze.

The video also showed leaflets in which it was written in local dialect that they wanted ILP and they would not bow down to any force.

Along with the video, a message was also posted which reads: the suppression and discrimination on minority happens from time to time when the government tries to eradicate the tribals through their various acts. Aside from discrimination, now they have come up with acts like Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 to persecute the tribals.

‘Through this video, we want to show that the Hynniewtrep is not a slavers’ state or a dumping ground of illegal immigrants, who will eventually rule over us in the future generation. We are owners of our land and will continue to govern ourselves in our own land.’

When contacted, police informed that a suo moto case has been registered at Sadar police station in Shillong and investigation was on.