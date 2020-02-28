TURA: Together with the rest of the country, National Science Day was celebrated here at the Don Bosco College, on Friday.

Alongside an Inaugural event, a technical session was held on various important aspects Relating to science.

Programmes including a science exhibition, a science quiz and painting competition on the theme “Women in Science” was also held.

Highlighting the importance of science in today’s world, students from different colleges and schools of Tura town took part in the various competitions that were held to mark the celebration.

The programme was inaugurated by the present Director Academic and Administrative Department, MBOSE and Secretary R R Marak who spoke at length on the need to get oneself prepared to meet the challenges that the society and the world needed. She implored those present to discipline themselves and work hard to make one’s personality.

Guest of Honour, Dr Arindam Barman, Asst. Professor Department of Horticulture, NEHU Tura

Campus spoke on the theme and the contributions of women in science. He lauded the contributions of women in science, stating that “tissue culture in India was started first by women”.

In his speech, he asked students to set goals and to prepare themselves for future.

The entire programme was sponsored by Amra Sobai Durga Puja Committee (ASDPC), Tura which

celebrates the Silver Jubilee of its foundation. The committee was represented by Sri Arup Nag,

Advisor ASDPC who spoke and exhorted the students to develop love for science.

Principal of Don Bosco College, Tura Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim spoke on the occasion and

encouraged the students to look inside them and realize their potentialities. He welcomed the guest

and other dignitaries. Others who spoke were Dr Arindam Ghosh IQAC Coordinator and the convener of the programme and Habul Ch. Das from the department of

Mathematics, Don Bosco College who highlighted the achievements of the Science stream of the

college.

The winners of the various competitions organised on the occasions were:

Quiz Competition

First: Arnav Zacharia B. Sangma and Harchelle R. Sangma (Sherwood School)

Second: Surya Dang and Emeralda Altheza Ch. Marak (Tura Public School)

Third: Patiprata Ghosh and Sarmista Chanda (Police Public School)

Painting

First: Koyal Saha (Don Bosco College, Tura)

Second: Tengsram G. Momin (DBCTE)

Third: Banjoplang Marthong (DBCTE)

Science Exhibition (College)

First: Lohit Prasad (Don Bosco College)

Second: Bittu Adhikari and Naman Chetry (Don Bosco College)

Third: Uma Tamang and Ryan Reeves G. Momin (Don Bosco College)

Science Exhibition (School)

First: Arghadeep Ghosh (Sherwood School)

Second: Gopal Paul and Liana G. Momin (P.A.S.M Police Public School)

Third: Anuroop Saha and Anshu Kumari (Capt. William School)