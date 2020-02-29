Ampati holds district level inter school quiz competition

TURA: A District Level Inter School Quiz and Debate competition 2020 was held at BADO multi facility centre at Ampati in South West Garo Hills on Friday.

Altogether ten schools participated in the quiz competition while seven schools took part in the debate competition. The quiz competition was conducted by Quiz Master Sanjeev Das.

Aiyon Sangma and Sonia Paul of St. Claret Secondary School bagged the 1st position in the quiz competition while the 2nd and 3rd position was bagged by Pranjol Hajong and Nunamchi Ch Marak from Nirupama Memorial Secondary School and Jehoshapet A Sangma and Aiga Bisikchang B Marak from Soudarian Secondary School respectively.

The debate competition was dominated by Nirupama Memorial Secondary School with Rohit Shaw and Silkinora R Marak taking the 1st and 2nd positions respectively while Diksera Ch Marak from Soudarian Secondary School was placed at the 3rd position.