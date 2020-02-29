Bloodshed won’t deliver any good: Ampareen Lyngdoh

SHILLONG: Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh has said that bloodshed will never deliver even as she added that everyone should look at the greater picture of communal harmony which is an Important component of peace.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Ampareen Lyngdoh lamented that Ichamati has been on the riot map since one and half month ago when there was a clash between the local Khasis and in all likelihood Bangladeshi residents in the area.

“Why Ichamati was not on alert map and BSF and other forces were not sent there well in advance,” she questioned

Condemning the death and assault of the people at Ichamati, she said that bloodshed will never result positively and history has shown this.

She also said that it was not right for the Government to blame and publicly declare that some group was involved in the clash even as she added that the Government must concentrate on what exactly happened there.

Lamenting that curfew was clamped without any communication from the Government, she added that the curfew may instill more fear and confusion in the minds of the people.

The Congress leader also slammed Governor Tathagata Roy for giving controversial statements with the recent one where Governor suggested that India should resort to the method China used in tackling the Tiananmen Square protest of 1989 in Beijing to control the violence in Delhi.

“When crisis arises, we don’t need a Governor who will add more crisis through inflammatory statements,” she said, adding “My appeal is don’t treat us like animals. We are human and we are tribals with high intake of tolerance but we can also become very violent.”

Stating that the situation in the state calls for an all-party consolations and dialogues, she added that when the government cannot handle the situation, it should not look at the Opposition as its enemies,

“This is a period of test for all organisations and Acts like CAA have already created rift and questioned our identity as Indians but we have to look at greater picture where communal harmony is important component of peace and I don’t recommend violence should be the way forward,” she added.