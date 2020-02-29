Masked miscreants go on stabbing spree, 1 dies, 7 injured in Shillong

SHILLONG: Violence rocked Shillong city on early Saturday morning after masked miscreants went on a stabbing spree in the commercial hub of Iewduh and stabbed as many as eight people in which one person lost his life.

Some of the injured persons who survived the attack recalled that the incident happened within minutes when they had just opened their shops

Most of the people who were injured in the attack hailed from turmeric line located inside Iewduh.

“I was just standing outside the shop when a couple of masked boys came and attempted to stab right in my chest. Luckily I put my hand to defend myself and the knife pierced my hand,” one of the injured said.

Another injured person who too was attacked in a similar fashion said that the attack happened at around 10.30 am and it was executed within minutes and the miscreants left before they could react.

“The miscreants were masked and they attacked our staff in their back while they were opening the shop and after the attack, my staff fainted in the same place, a shop owner said

Some also said that police were there in other lane but by the time police arrived in the scene, the miscreants who were in a group of 10-15 had already left the place.

A relative of an Auto driver who had gone to Jaiaw to deliver some goods was also assaulted by miscreants. He sustained injuries on the head and in his mouth.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills SP, Claudia Lyngwa said that the police were concentrating in areas like Motphran and Them Metor and there was a bit of deployment in Iewduh as well.

The police are investigating into the matter as to who these miscreants were and how many of them were there

According to Lyngwa, eight people were injured in the stabbing related cases in which one person died.

Two people were shifted to a private Hospital while other five were undergoing treatment in Shillong Civil Hospital.

The victim who lost his life has been identified as 29 –year-old Rupchand Dewan while the other injured persons are Ajay Kuri (29), Rikesh Das (60), Satya Modak (36), Deepak Kumar (17), Pradeep Kuri (21), and Aamen Kr Shah (18)

The person who was injured in Jaiaw have been identified as Akash Ali.

Following the incident, curfew which was relaxed in areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar Police Station, was clamped once again.

Lyngwa also informed that six companies of CAPF will be deployed in the city out of which three have already arrived and been already deployed.