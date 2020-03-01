FKJGP continues to oppose CAA, demands ILP

TURA: Condemning the assault on KSU members at Ichamati village in East Khasi Hills on Friday, the FKJGP in Garo Hills has sought stern action against the perpetrators of the violence and demanded that the culprits be arrested within 24 hours.

“We extend our condolence and condemn the attack on the KSU. A meeting was held at Ichamati to highlight the disadvantages of CAA and to continue opposing the Act and support the implementation of ILP in the state. It was after the meeting that Bangladeshi immigrants ambushed (with deadly weapons) the convoy of the KSU members who were accompanied by some of the leaders of FKJGP CEC. This speaks volume, as the implementation of ILP will be a very stringent mechanism to check influx and these people are mostly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh,” stated Pritam Marak, FKJGP president of Garo Hills.

The FKJGP mentioned that over a period of time, Meghalaya has witnessed massive influx of migrants both in the urban and rural areas of all regions, be it Khasi-Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills region.

“In the past, the citizens of Meghalaya had been very accommodating and hence not many questioned these massive influx. As a result of which certain areas of Meghalaya has seen drastic demographic change,” stated the federation.

Marak claimed that the nations have woken up to the negativity of illegal immigration along with the threats it pose and thus are adopting legislations to monitor illegal immigration. Neither the Indian government nor the state should turn a blind eye to these facts and should immediately work on tackling immigration seriously. CAA is an act promoting migration by legalising illegal immigrants and it is to be noted that ILP is a serious legislation directed to detect and deter migrants, pointed out Pritam Marak.

(Contd from P-3) it is to be noted that ILP is a serious legislation directed to detect and deter migrants, pointed out Pritam Marak.

He reiterated that organisations such as FKJGP, KSU, GSU and others have been organising series of public meetings opposing the CAA and demanding the immediate implementation of ILP in the state which would check influx, protect the tribes, language, tradition, culture and way of life from being adulterated and to avoid serious threats to the indigenous people.

The FKJGP in Garo Hills has reiterated that the demand for ILP will not stop and opposition to CAA would continue until the Act is repealed.