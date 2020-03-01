Hate oats? Won’t anymore

Oats are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and are a source of fibre. But many of you might not be fond of eating oats. This is why Toshali Mandal gives a twist to the health food and turns oats into an interesting ingredient in the kitchen. The whole-grain cereal can be used in making healthy snacks and drinks. Here are two recipes which will definitely make you change your attitude towards oats.

Oats-Banana Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup (115 gm) yogurt or non-dairy yogurt of choice

100 g ripe banana, frozen

60 ml unsweetened almond milk/normal milk

30 gm rolled oats

1–2 teaspoon of maple syrup or honey (optional)

Direction

Add all the ingredients to a high-speed blender in the order listed above and blend on high until a smooth and creamy consistency is reached. This smoothie can be made the night before and left to thicken in the fridge overnight. Its consistency becomes like pudding so feel free to stir in a splash of milk to achieve the desired consistency. Garnish with coffee powder and chopped nuts of your choice.

Oats-Egg Chillas or Pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup besan

1 cup oats

1 cup suji or semolina

2 eggs

2 onions, thinly sliced

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, grated

A small bunch of coriander leaves, finely chopped

Salt and red chilli powder to taste

1 teaspoon of black pepper

powder

Oil for cooking

Direction

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Gradually add water to make a thick batter. Check the salt and spice levels and adjust to suit your taste. The batter will be similar to the consistency of a dosa batter and it should be able to coat the back of the spoon.

The next step is to cook the chillas in a non-stick pan. Preheat a skillet on medium heat, pour a ladle full of batter on the pan and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin crepe. Drizzle some oil around the chilla and cook it until the top does not look raw and you notice the edges are getting brown. Flip and cook on the other side for a few seconds.

Once done, transfer to a plate and proceed to make the chillas with the remaining batter. Serve with your favourite chutney.