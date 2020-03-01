Lion’s Club’s two-day workshop for teachers conclude

TURA: A two day Teachers’ Training Workshop on Lions Quest was organized by the Lion’s Club of Tura on February 28 and 29 at Pechon Memorial Higher Secondary School at Fancy Valley in Tura.

It may be mentioned that Lions Quest is an international K-12(Kindergarten to grade twelve) youth development programme that promotes Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), character education, bullying prevention, drug awareness, and service-learning. Lions Quest also promotes a caring, safe, well-managed, and participatory learning environment that allows students to develop 21st century life skills. Lions Quest uniquely brings the school, family, and community together to promote the development of healthy and responsible young people.

During the two-day programme, the teachers were sensitised on various issues faced by the students especially those in the age group of 10 to 14 years. The teachers were made to understand the various challenges faced by adolescents at the volatile age as they undergo rapid physical, emotional and social changes and at the same time have to navigate a complex society undergoing its own dramatic shifts in social norms and structure.

The habit of smoking, tobacco chewing and drinking alcohol all of which the children are prone to at the tender age was also highlighted during the workshop while at the same time reminding that all these happens due to lack of family support, peer and academic pressure.

The two-day workshop also highlighted the Skills for Adolescents (SFA) programme which aims at strengthening the child.

“SFA has a structured curriculum. We don’t just train to advise children, but also help them develop these skills by sitting with them and coming up with solutions. We provide age-appropriate information,” informed Senior Trainer, Ratna Choudhury.

The two-day workshop was attended by various members of the Lion’s Club from Tura and outside.