Meghalaya Police appeal for people’s support to fight against hate, rumour mongering
SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police have appealed to all citizens, social organisations, religious organisations, Dorbar Shnongs, Seng Kynthei, Seng Samla to join hands in the fight against hate, rumour mongering and misinformation about the untoward incidents in the State.
For any queries or assistance, people are requested to call the helpline provided or message on their social media platforms.
