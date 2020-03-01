No recommendation by panel on ILP in Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the high-level committee constituted to suggest measures for implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord has “not made any recommendation in its final report about inner line permit (ILP) in Assam.” Speaking to a section of the media here on Sunday, Sarma said he had personally discussed with the members of the high-level committee and that there was no recommendation on ILP in the final report which was submitted to the government recently. On the push by various organisations and parties for implementation of ILP in Assam, Sarma said such demands cannot be considered as Assam is the gateway to the Northeast and “if there is ILP, then people would not be able to do business here, they would not be able to visit tea gardens or the oil installations while the unemployment problem in the state would increase three fold.” It may be noted that Union home minister Amit Shah had reportedly told a visiting delegation from the Meghalaya government that the Centre would not implement ILP in Assam as demanded by several organisations in Assam as it is the gateway of Northeast The high-level committee on Clause 6 implementation had submitted its final report to Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal here on February 25, 2020. Sonowal had accepted the report from the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma led-committee, on behalf of the Union home ministry, before leaving for New Delhi on that day.