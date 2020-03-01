One killed, several injured in Iewduh stabbing spree

Masked goons on rampage; central forces deployed

SHILLONG: A day after the death of a Khasi youth in Ichamati, one person was killed and several others were injured when a group of masked men went on a stabbing spree in Iewduh on Saturday morning.

Earlier, another person was assaulted in Jaiaw after he went in a vehicle to deliver goods.

Some of the injured persons, who survived the attack, recalled that the incident happened within minutes when they just opened their shops.

The victim, who lost his life has been identified as 29-year-old Rupsang Dewan, who was residing at Laban Jumma compound and originally from Barpeta, Assam. He was working in a shop at Iewduh.

The injured persons are Ajay Kuri (39) from Barapathar, Rikesh Das (60) from Kench’s Trace, Satya Modak (36) from Mawprem, Deepak Kumar (17) from Barapathar, Pradeep Kuri (21) from Barapathar, and Aman Kr Shah (18) from Garikhana and Jadur Choudhury (50).

Most of the people who were injured in the attack were from the turmeric line inside Iewduh.

“I was just standing outside the shop when a couple of masked boys came from behind and attempted to stab right in my chest. Luckily I put my hand to defend myself and the knife pierced my hand,” one of the injured persons said.

Another injured person who too was attacked in a similar way said that the incident happened around 10.30 am and it was executed within minutes and the miscreants left before the victims could react.

“The miscreants were masked and attacked our staff from behind while they were opening the shop and after the attack, my staff fainted on the same place, a shop owner said.

Others said that police personnel were there in the other lane but by the time they arrived, the miscreants, who were in a group of 10-15, had already fled.

The person, who was assaulted in Jaiaw, has been identified as Akash Ali (21).

He had gone in an autorickhaw to distribute goods to the shops. He sustained injuries on the head and mouth.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that the police was concentrating in areas like Motphran and Harijan Colony and there was a bit of deployment in Iewduh as well. According to police, among the injured, two people were shifted to a private hospital while six others were undergoing treatment in Shillong Civil Hospital.

Following the incident, curfew, which was relaxed in areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar Police Station was once again clamped in the area. The curfew will continue till 8 am on Sunday.

More assaults

Later, at 3.15 pm, one Shubham Nath (18), was also stabbed on his left shoulder and brought to the Civil Hospital with a deep wound.

Another unidentified person was assaulted at Iew Sohra. The person received grievous injuries on his head and he was referred to Shillong Civil Hospital.

Lyngwa informed that six companies of CAPF will be deployed in the city out of which three have already arrived.

Arson cases

Arsons and stone pelting have been reported from different parts of the state from Friday night to Saturday.

According to the special bulletin of Meghalaya Police, on Friday night, around 11.30 pm, one Bolero camper of DPRO was torched at Nongstoin.

Soon, around 12.45 am, two vehicles bearing registration number ML 05N 0224 and ML 05 Q 5786 were burnt at Forest Colony.

Burning of tyre and blocking of roads with boulders were reported from Lad Lummawbah.

Around 12.40 am, a petrol bomb was lobbed at one private printing press run by Rajesh Shah at Qualapatty. No damage was reported.

Earlier on Friday around 8.45 pm, miscreants pelted stones at the National Diary at Motphran. However, no damage was reported and around 9 pm, a minor fire broke out at MUDA parking lot Ri Bhoi Taxi stand causing partial damage.